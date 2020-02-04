Accidents due to fog: Over 50 vehicles pile up, one killed as two trucks collide in Punjab

The traffic jam on the Mandi Gobindgarh-Sirhind road. (Express Photo) The traffic jam on the Mandi Gobindgarh-Sirhind road. (Express Photo)

More than 50 vehicles piled up on National Highway 1 between Sirhind and Mandi Gobindgarh on Monday morning after a canter loaded with a chemical hit an Army truck. Punjabi singer Badshah’s vehicle was damaged in the pile-up. He escaped unhurt after the air bags of his car opened.

One person was killed in a separate accident between two trucks. Both the accidents were caused due to dense fog and occurred within a distance of one kilometre on the same road.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Bhupinder Singh, 38, a resident of Raikot in Ludhiana district. He worked as a truck helper.

The truck driver, Anil Kumar, who too suffered injuries in the accident, told the police that he was going from Rajpura to Ludhiana. When they reached Tarkhan Majra village, he could not see another truck and lost control of his vehicle. As a result, his truck overturned.

“I could not see anything. It caused the accident. Bhupinder Singh suffered injuries and died,” Anil Kumar told the police.

Police registered a case and impounded the truck which caused the accident.

Cops of Sirhind police station said that around dozen people were injured in the accident and the injured were discharged after treatment.

“Due to the collision of the truck, more than 50 vehicles piled up on the road. The accident was caused due to dense fog. It took five hours to clear the road. One person was killed while the truck driver suffered serious injuries,” a police official said.

Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kondal said that it was dense fog and she too was stuck in the traffic jam which was caused due to the accident.

“There were two accidents. The pile-up of vehicles was caused after an Army truck overturned on the road. One canter was loaded with chemical and we had to call the fire brigade to clear the road,” the SSP said.

