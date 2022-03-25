Accept collective leadership, fight as one: Rahul Gandhi to Haryana Cong leaders

After a debacle in the recently-concluded elections held across five states, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday reportedly asked party leaders of Haryana to accept a “collective responsibility” and contest the 2024 Assembly elections under a “collective leadership”. A two-and-half-hour-long meeting to this tune was held in New Delhi Friday to avoid a Punjab-like situation in the neighbouring state.

Congress is the main Opposition in Haryana’s 90-member House with 31 MLAs. Unlike in Punjab, where various factions within the party posed as a factor for the party’s poor performance, Congress is attempting to put up a united face in Haryana.

The leadership of Congress in Haryana, including party affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kumari Selja, leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other senior leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, Kiran Choudhry, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Deepender Hooda were present in the meeting.

Talking to The Indian Express, after the meeting, Hooda said, “The crux of the meeting is that everybody has been asked to remain united and fight the next elections whole-heartedly and as a united force. Everybody who participated in the meeting put forth their viewpoints that were heard and discussed. There can be differences of opinions among the party leaders but there are no differences in the hearts. We all shall remain united and contest the next elections.”

Sources added that although there were voices seeking a leadership change in the party’s state unit replacing Kumari Selja with a younger leader, Rahul Gandhi clearly indicated that there would be “no such change”.

“In wake of the current political scenario, Rahul Gandhi had called this meeting of the party’s Haryana unit’s top leadership. Everybody kept their viewpoints. Eventually, it was decided that the party’s entire leadership should go all out, collectively, against the BJP and raise the voice of the people of the state inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha. It was also discussed that the party should highlight and expose the failures of the BJP in the state with full strength,” said Vivek Bansal, Congress’ party affairs in-charge in Haryana.

HPCC chief Kumari Selja said, “Rahul ji asked everybody to speak frankly. Everybody shared their concerns and discussions were held about the political scenario, not only in Haryana but even in the other states. My concern was basically the organisation, which I put forth. Several others spoke about the party’s recent performance in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and even at the national level. So, Rahul ji heard everybody and basically said everybody will have to put their act together and step out on the roads, reach out to the public. He also told everybody to remain united to avoid what happened in Punjab.”

In the recently-concluded Punjab Assembly polls, Congress slipped from 77 seats in 2017 to barely 18 this time. Almost all Congress bigwigs, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu lost in their constituencies.

Haryana Congress too has been struggling to come out of factionalism. In majority of the party meetings chaired by HPCC chief Kumari Selja, the Hooda camp MLAs mostly remain absent.

Even before Selja, the rift between the party’s former state unit president Ashok Tanwar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda was evident to the public. Eventually, Tanwar had to quit the party and he has been launching scathing attacks on Hooda ever since.

So that the party’s performance is not impacted due to this factionalism in the upcoming polls, Rahul Gandhi, the party insiders said, had called the meeting.

Although the 2024 Assembly polls will pose a challenge for the ruling BJP in the state amid an anti-incumbency after two consecutive terms in the state, various factors will also make Congress’s prospects tough.

Meanwhile, after a victory with 92 seats out of the 117 in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is spreading its wings in neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana too. Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala led JJP, which bagged 10 seats in 2019 Assembly polls of Haryana and supported BJP to form a coalition government is also spreading its cadre on the ground in a big way.

After the year-long farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws, it shall also be an uphill task for the ruling BJP to pacify the farmers who had vehemently protested against almost all the BJP and JJP ministers, Members of Parliament and almost all the MLAs.

Party insiders also told The Indian Express that since the Assembly polls in Haryana are held after the Lok Sabha polls, the same may have an effect on Congress’s prospects considering that the BJP is strong and the Congress is diminishing at the national level.