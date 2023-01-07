scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

30-yr-old killed as speeding SUV rams into two-wheeler

Police said that the driver is a resident of Ropar. He was alone in the SUV when he hit the two-wheeler rider, Shiva Kashyap, who was going home. The incident happened around 8 pm.

The victim was identified as Shiva Kashyap, a resident of Sector 41. Police arrested the SUV driver, Mohabbat Singh, 33, and seized his SUV -- a Fortuner bearing Chandigarh registration number. (Representational/File)
A 30-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV near a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch at Palsora village Thursday night.

The victim was identified as Shiva Kashyap, a resident of Sector 41. Police arrested the SUV driver, Mohabbat Singh, 33, and seized his SUV — a Fortuner bearing Chandigarh registration number.

Police said that the driver is a resident of Ropar. He was alone in the SUV when he hit the two-wheeler rider, Shiva Kashyap, who was going home. The incident happened around 8 pm.

Locals rushed injured Kashyap to PGI where doctors declared him dead. Police said the victim’s elder brother, Vishal Kashyap, had reached the accident spot. He along with a local shopkeeper,

Krishan Mohan, rushed injured Shiva Kashyap to PGI where doctors declared the injured dead.

Police said a team reached the spot and seized both the vehicles — the two-wheeler and Fortuner. Later, a team of Mobile Forensic Team (MFT) visited the scene of crime and took blood samples.
A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 02:30 IST
