ACC approves 23 as judicial, administrative members of AFT

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointments to fill 23 vacancies, including 11 as judicial members and 12 as administrative members, in the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT). The move will help fill up vacant positions in AFT benches across the country many of whom have been unable to function because of shortfall of members resulting in huge backlog of cases.

In a break from tradition, a retired officer from the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) — Sanjeev Mittal of 1984 batch — has been appointed as an administrative member of the AFT. Prior to this, only retired Army, Navy and Air Force officers were appointed as administrative members of the AFT.

Those appointed as administrative members include former Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen CP Mohanty (retd), former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh (retd), former Western Army Commander Lt Gen RP Singh (retd), Lt Gen Gopal Ramaswamy (retd), Lt Gen RK Anand (retd), Lt Gen SS Mishra (retd), Maj Gen Sanjay Singh, Vice Admiral AK Jain (retd), Air Marshal Manvendra Singh (retd), Air Marshal Balkrishnan Suresh (retd), and Rear Admiral Dhiren Vig.

Those appointed as judicial members include Justices Ravindra Nath Kakkar, Ananda Kumar Mukherjee, Anu Malhotra, Asha Menon, Shailendra Shukla, Sudhir Mittal, Surinder Gupta, Goverdhan Bardhar, Shekhar Dhawan, Madhumati Mitra, and Anil Kumar, all retired.

The AFT benches can only be operational if judicial as well as administrative members are available to sit on them. While the administrative members are drawn from the retired judges of the high courts across the country, the administrative members are selected from retired defence services officers. In both categories applications are invited from interested individuals before being shortlisted and selected.