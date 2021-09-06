Academics question hurried implementation of new education policy in Haryana

A group of academics on Sunday protested Haryana’s idea of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), stating that the “state government was in a hurry to become the first state to implement the policy even without preparation and adequate infrastructure”.

Haryana had earlier announced that it was aiming to become the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy, which was approved by the Union Cabinet of India in July, 2020, and outlines the vision of India’s new education system. The new policy replaces the previous National Policy on Education, 1986. The new policy is a comprehensive framework for elementary education to higher education as well as vocational training in both rural and urban India and aims to transform India’s education system by 2040.

With the implementation of the New Education Policy, the government claims, “a new era has started in the entire country making the future of the youth secure” adding new job-oriented courses will be started in universities as per the current demand.

However, during a convention of academics in Rohtak on Sunday, Haryana Gyan Vigyan Samiti’s secretary, Pramod Gouri, said, “A section of the society has always attempted to limit the spread of education to a particular section through different means down the ages. Now effort is being made to make Sanskrit compulsory for students to achieve this goal. Under the new policy, anganwadis are to be converted into playway schools without training the anganwadi workers. The structure of the present education system is proposed to be changed from 10 + 2 to 5 + 3 + 3 + 4. The purpose is to produce semi-skilled labour as there is a proposal to introduce vocational education from Class 6 onwards. The Right to Education Act of 2009 had proposed to abolish the examination system, but the NEP proposes to conduct exams after Class 3, 5 and 8. These are regressive steps.”

The samiti’s president, Dr Ranbir Singh Dahiya, a former professor of Rohtak-based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), also echoed similar sentiments. A teachers’ leader, Wazir Singh said: “As many as 50,000 posts of teachers are lying vacant in government schools in the state, while 3,500 schools have been closed. The school buildings are in a dilapidated condition and the task of teachers training is being privatised. But the government is hell-bent upon implementing this flawed policy.”