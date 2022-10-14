PU elections: ABVP, HPSU, HIMSU and INSO join hands, to fight elections together

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU), Himachal Students Union (HIMSU) and Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) on Thursday decided to enter into an alliance for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections.

The decision came after the final list of candidates contesting for various posts of council was declared by the university authorities.

These organisations decided that Harish Gujjar from ABVP to contest for the post of president, Asim Charas, who is a joint candidate of HPSU and HIMSU, will contest for the vice-president’s post, Pravesh Bishnoi and Amar Kant of INSO will contest for the posts of secretary and joint secretary respectively.

Ajay Sood, a member of ABVP, said,”This alliance is of considerable importance as a strong base from student parties based on region have come together to support each other for the polls.”

Even in the last student council elections held in 2019, ABVP, HPSU and INSO were in alliance. It was for the first time in the last 22 years that HPSU and HIMSU announced a joint candidate for the polls.

CYSS, ISA, PUHH enter into alliance

The Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) entered into alliance with Indian Students’ Association (ISA) and Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH).

They will contest only for the positions of president and joint secretary. Aayush Khatkar from CYSS will contest for the post of president and Bhavya who is a joint candidate from ISA and PUHH will contest for the post of joint secretary.

Nominations rejected

At Government College for Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, the final list came as a surprise because all the candidates that have filed their nomination to various positions of the student council were found ineligible. Most candidates were rejected because they didn’t meet the criteria of having at least 75% attendance.

Proceedings against 28 troublemaker students

The UT Police Thursday initiated preventive proceedings under sections 107/150 of the CrPC against 28 troublemaker students, including a woman. The list of students was submitted in the court of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM central) in Sector 17. Most of the listed students reside at different hostels on the PU campus.

Police said that these students were informed about the preventive proceedings against them. They were told to submit surety bounds in the court of SDM (central). The students named in the list belong to all the student unions, including PUSU, INSO, HSA, ABVP and SFS. Their contact numbers along with residential addresses were mentioned in the detailed report submitted in the SDM court,” said the SHO, Sector 11 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh.

The identified students are studying in different departments, including law, department of foreign languages, history, defence study, political science, anthropology, and women’s study and development.