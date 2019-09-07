Chandigarh: ABVP alliance makes a clean sweep at DAV

Written by Angad Singh Brar

The ABVP-HAS-HIMSU -HPSU alliance swept the polls at DAV College on Friday.

Lakshit representing the HSA won the election for president with a total of 1,558 votes to his favour. Rajat Puri of the ABVP won the post of vice-president with a total of 1,440 votes in his pocket. For the post of secretary, Sahil Thakur of the HIMSU got elected with 1,675 votes to his name. HPSU’s candidate Apoorav Shaurya got elected for the post of joint-secretary.

There were two alliances in the college. One, between INSO, NSUI AND HPSU-2, while the other alliance comprised ABVP, HSA, HIMSU and HPSU.

Lakshit, a student of MA Public Administration at DAV College told Chandigarh Newsline, “I am very happy for the win. We will effectively work for the students.” Meanwhile, the vice-president elect, Rajat Puri said, “I was certain of the win but I am humbled by the support which our alliance got. To me, this victory is a sign that there is a crucial task ahead and we need to convert our promises into deeds. I assure that DAV College will soon become a more friendly college for blind students.”

This election was one of the rare peaceful elections at DAV College. There were no reports of violence or damage to property. Principal of the college, Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma told Chandigarh Newsline, “It is a success for the students of the college. Such an ideal passage of elections was impossible without the support of the students. The college administration snubbed misbehaviour during these elections and students reacted in a self-correcting manner. I would like to congratulate the winners but those who have lost, equally merit appreciation. Those who were unable to get elected are also an equal stakeholder for student development. I request them to continue participating in helping the college administration to make this college the city’s premier college.”

The college administration said that the college will remain closed Saturday to ensure a peaceful end to the election exercise.