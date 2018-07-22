Absence of ticket from victim’s body won’t disentitle kin from relief: HC to Railway Absence of ticket from victim’s body won’t disentitle kin from relief: HC to Railway

OBSERVING THAT merely the absence of a ticket from a victim’s body will not disentitle his family from claiming the compensation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Railway to release an amount of Rs 4 lakh to a Himachal Pradesh woman whose husband had died after coming under a train between Kalka and Chandimandir in May 2008.

The Chandigarh bench of the Railways Claims Tribunal had earlier rejected the claim of Suman Sharma in 2011 after holding that the victim, Rajinder, was not a bonafide passenger. The Railway had pleaded that there was no account of the victim’s train journey, adding he had died due to a “self-inflicted injury” and his own “criminal act” of standing at the gate of the compartment of a moving train.

Stating that it cannot be expected that the victim was travelling without ticket during the 60-km journey between Kalka and Ambala, the High Court in the judgement passed on Friday said that the Railway authorities are under an obligation to check the passengers, especially in cases of inter-state travel. The authorities have not been able to prove that the victim’s case falls within the exceptions, under which no compensation is paid if the passenger dies due to his or her own criminal act or self-inflicted injury, the judgement read.

“Ticket-less travel is an illegal act and therefore, it was further for the Railway authorities to check and detect any unauthorised person travelling without an authorised ticket and a presumption would arise in favour of the appellant that the deceased was travelling with a valid ticket from Ambala to Kalka and had covered majority of the distance before he fell from the train when it had crossed the Chandimandir Railway Station around 10 pm (on May 5, 2008),” the judgement read.

The High Court then said, “The present appeal is allowed, the appellant shall be entitled for a sum of Rs 4 lakh, along with (an) interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum, from the date of the accident, i.e., 01.05.2008.”

The High Court ordered that the amount be equally distributed among the victim’s four dependents, his wife, their two children and father. “The amount of the two minors, however, will be kept in Fixed Deposit Receipt, to earn the highest rate of interest till they attain the age of majority. The appellant-mother will, however, be entitled to use the interest for the purpose of their welfare,” the order read.

