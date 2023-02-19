Absconding member of Bhupi Rana gang arrested

An absconding gangster Rohit Kumar alias Simtu alias Mota was arrested on Saturday by Zirakpur police along with one .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sandeep Garg said that Rohit was wanted in about six criminal cases in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. He is one of the accused involved in Baltana encounter case related to an extortion racket ring. Seven people had extorted money from the owner of a hotel on the directions of gangster Bhupi Rana of the Davinder Bambiha gang, who was operating from inside the jail.

Stating further, the SSP said that the encounter had taken place on February 17 last year at Baltana in Zirakpur.

After a brief encounter with the police, in which an accused suffered a gunshot wound on his leg during a retaliatory firing by the police and one police personnel also sustained injuries, three accused Ranbir Singh alias Rania, Vishal alias Vikrant and Ashish alias Aman were arrested.

One .30 calibre pistol, one .32 calibre pistol and 10 live cartridges were also seized from them at Hotel Relax Inn, whereas the kingpins of the racket, Ankit Rana and Rohit, had fled.

Later Ankit was arrested in December last year along with arms and ammunition. Acting on a tip-off Saturday, a police team arrested Rohit from Parvanoo, Himachal Pradesh.