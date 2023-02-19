scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Absconding member of Bhupi Rana gang arrested

After a brief encounter with the police, in which an accused suffered a gunshot wound on his leg during a retaliatory firing by the police and one police personnel also sustained injuries, three accused Ranbir Singh alias Rania, Vishal alias Vikrant and Ashish alias Aman were arrested.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sandeep Garg said that Rohit was wanted in about six criminal cases in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Absconding member of Bhupi Rana gang arrested
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An absconding gangster Rohit Kumar alias Simtu alias Mota was arrested on Saturday by Zirakpur police along with one .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Sandeep Garg said that Rohit was wanted in about six criminal cases in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. He is one of the accused involved in Baltana encounter case related to an extortion racket ring. Seven people had extorted money from the owner of a hotel on the directions of gangster Bhupi Rana of the Davinder Bambiha gang, who was operating from inside the jail.

Stating further, the SSP said that the encounter had taken place on February 17 last year at Baltana in Zirakpur.

After a brief encounter with the police, in which an accused suffered a gunshot wound on his leg during a retaliatory firing by the police and one police personnel also sustained injuries, three accused Ranbir Singh alias Rania, Vishal alias Vikrant and Ashish alias Aman were arrested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Holy cow! How this gentle creature features in the English language
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has ever got enough vot...
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
Syria’s Assad uses disaster diplomacy to inch back onto world stage
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: One year of Ukraine war,...

One .30 calibre pistol, one .32 calibre pistol and 10 live cartridges were also seized from them at Hotel Relax Inn, whereas the kingpins of the racket, Ankit Rana and Rohit, had fled.

More from Chandigarh

Later Ankit was arrested in December last year along with arms and ammunition. Acting on a tip-off Saturday, a police team arrested Rohit from Parvanoo, Himachal Pradesh.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 04:31 IST
Next Story

Singur bids Tata to old memories, focuses on local issues as rural polls near

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close