Above-normal heatwave days, wetter April likely in Northwest India; IMD issues seasonal outlook

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The Chandigarh office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday projected above-normal heatwave days across Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Rajasthan, for the 2026 hot weather season (April to June).
Surinder Paul, Director, IMD (Chandigarh), said, “According to the seasonal outlook, maximum temperatures during April-June are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, offering some early-season relief. However, minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal, indicating warmer nights and increased discomfort levels. For April specifically, day temperatures are likely to remain near normal, while nights could be warmer than usual across the region.”
Despite relatively moderate daytime temperatures in the early phase, the IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are expected to intensify as the season progresses, with above-normal heatwave days predicted across Northwest India. This could pose risks to public health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and outdoor workers, and may also put pressure on water and power resources.
In contrast, April rainfall is expected to be above normal across much of the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and adjoining areas of Rajasthan. The forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall activity at frequent intervals, which may provide temporary respite from heat but could also impact standing crops and harvesting activities.
For Punjab and Haryana, this mixed weather outlook carries both opportunities and risks. While intermittent rainfall may benefit soil moisture levels, experts caution that untimely rains and gusty winds during April could affect wheat harvesting, which typically peaks during this period. Similarly, in Rajasthan, especially in the northern districts, variability in rainfall and rising heat conditions may influence crop yields and water availability.
The IMD has advised state governments and local administrations to enhance preparedness, like ensuring adequate drinking water supply, strengthening heat action plans, and creating awareness among the public. People have been urged to stay hydrated, avoid peak heat exposure, and follow official weather updates.
Overall, the 2026 summer season for Northwest India is shaping up to be a blend of early rainfall activity and increasing heat stress, requiring careful management in both agricultural and public health sectors, said IMD officials.
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