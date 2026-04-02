Above-normal heatwave days, wetter April likely in Northwest India; IMD issues seasonal outlook

The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are expected to intensify as the season progresses. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday projected above-normal heatwave days across Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Rajasthan, for the 2026 hot weather season (April to June).

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Surinder Paul, Director, IMD (Chandigarh), said, “According to the seasonal outlook, maximum temperatures during April-June are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, offering some early-season relief. However, minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal, indicating warmer nights and increased discomfort levels. For April specifically, day temperatures are likely to remain near normal, while nights could be warmer than usual across the region.”