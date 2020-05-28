About to board Shramik train, woman goes into labour, gives birth to a boy

Gena was rushed to a hospital where she delivered a baby boy. Express Photo. Gena was rushed to a hospital where she delivered a baby boy. Express Photo.

A pregnant woman, who was to board a Shramik Special train to Sultanpur in UP, was rushed to Mani Majra civil hospital from Chandigarh Railway Station half an hour before the train started on Thursday, as she complained of acute labour pain.

The woman delivered a baby boy. Doctors said, the condition of the two is stable. The woman, Gena and her husband, Pawan Kumar, were medically screened at the holding centre at CCET in Sector 26.

A woman cop said, “The baby was almost delivered at the station. The women cops assembled around the pregnant woman and covered her with dupattas. We rushed her to the nearby Civil Hospital Mani Majra.”

Pawan Kumar, a carpenter, settled at Vikas Nagar of Mauli Jagran for the last eight years, said, “The baby is our second child. We have a three-year-old son. I never imagined that my child would be born in such a situation. I am thankful to the destiny and people, who assisted me in this critical time. The train was merely 6-feet away from us when my wife complained of pain. Doctors told me that Gena and our baby are both fine. They will be discharged in a few days. At the screening centre, we were advised to not travel as my wife’s pregnancy was in the last stage. However, we wanted to go to our native place in Sultanpur for better care of my wife and children. ”

A senior officer said, “We had cautioned Gena and Pawan to avoid the journey because the pregnancy was in the last stage, but they insisted on going. We are also giving preference to pregnant women. At the railway station, Gehana complained of acute labour pain. Pawan Kumar alerted the administration employees and GRP personnel. An ambulance was arranged and she was rushed to the hospital.”

As many as 2,932 migrants left for their native places in and around two districts, Jaunpur and Sultanpur, in two Shramik trains Wednesday. At least 1,597 passengers boarded a train at 2 pm and 1,335 passengers boarded a train at 5.30 pm. Trains bound to Dharbhanga, Chapra and Gorakhpur will depart on Friday.

