About 90% households in Punjab getting zero power bills, says govt

With the AAP-led Punjab government introducing 300 units free from July 1 onwards, around 90% households in the state are getting zero power bills, a statement released on Tuesday mentioned.

The statement added that the Punjab Government has fulfilled its pre-poll promise of providing free power to every household.

“The earlier governments used to betray people with fake promises to garner votes but the Bhagwant Mann led government has fulfilled the promise of Zero electricity bill in the very first year of their tenure,” said the statement.

“Free 600 units of electricity bimonthly/300 units of electricity monthly has been granted for all domestic consumers, with annual subsidy benefit of Rs 5,629 crore along with continuation of subsidy of Rs 3 per unit upto 7 KW for Domestic Consumers with annual benefit of Rs 1,278 crore,” the statement said. Besides providing free power to all residential units, all pending bills up to December 31, 2021 have been waived off.

All such disconnected connections have been restored.

The statement added, “Previous governments just lured the farmers with the free power to farmers for tubewells but the farmers were never given uninterrupted power supply due to which they had to face lot of problems for irrigation.