Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

About 20 lakh Haryana farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Yojana, says Khattar

Under PM-KISAN, eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 12th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) worth Rs 16 crore, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked the PM and said that the scheme would benefit about 20 lakh farmers.

After watching the live-telecast of the PM’s programme, Khattar said, “By releasing the 12th installment of PM-Kisan Yojana during the ongoing festivities, Prime Minister has given a gift to crores of farmers in the country. About 20 lakh farmers of Haryana have benefited from this scheme. Doubling the income of farmers is the utmost priority of the state government. The Central and Haryana governments are continuously working in the interest of the farmers. Under this scheme, farmers of Haryana have received an amount of 3754.67 crores in the last 11 installments”.

He added, “PM had launched the Samman Nidhi Yojana in the year 2018 to increase the income of the farmers. Farmers are getting direct benefits from this scheme. With this amount, farmers can buy seeds, fertilisers and other necessary things for their fields”.

More from Chandigarh

Khattar also thanked PM for opening more than 600 Kisan Samriddhi Kendras across the country.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 08:58:14 am
