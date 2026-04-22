Bursting soda bottles or stored crackers? Mystery surrounds high-intensity ‘blast’ in Punjab’s Abohar

A devastating fire, accompanied by high-intensity “blast-like” sounds, ripped through the Patel Park area of Abohar in Punjab late Tuesday night. The incident left a 45-year-old woman fighting for her life and caused extensive damage to several houses and shops in the vicinity.

The incident occurred around 10 pm, resulting in burn injuries to five people. One of them, Pooja, sustained 95 per cent burns and is in critical condition. After initial treatment at the Civil Hospital in Abohar, she was rushed to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. Pooja’s mother Neelam Rani and brother Deepu sustained minor burns and are reported to be stable. Raja Ram, a nearby dhaba owner, and his helper Hasan also suffered minor injuries.

The impact was so severe that a large portion of Pooja’s house’s roof was blown away. The force shattered the shutters of two shops attached to the house, while the shutters of five shops in the opposite lane were partially damaged.

“The entire sky turned red. The impact was so loud it woke up a large part of the town; no one in the neighbourhood could sleep after that,” said Sukhjinder Singh Rajan, a resident living seven lanes away.

Preliminary police investigations suggest a technical fault rather than an explosive device. According to Gurmeet Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Fazilka, the fire likely started due to a spark in the wiring of a generator powering a sugarcane juice machine.

“The family used the generator to churn juice and also ran a small grocery shop. A spark in the generator wire caused fuel to leak and ignite,” the SSP stated. “The family also stocked soda bottles for their juice business. Under the high temperature of the fire, these glass bottles burst in rapid succession, creating the blast-like sounds that blew off the shop shutters.”

Despite the police assurance, local residents have raised doubts, claiming the sheer intensity of the damage suggests a more powerful cause.

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“Every Diwali, this shop used to sell crackers. The police need to probe if there were any leftover firecrackers stored there that could have intensified the blaze,” said Geeta, a resident. Others argued that sparking and bursting soda bottles alone seemed unlikely to cause the roof to collapse and damage shutters across the street.

The SSP, however, said there is currently no evidence of foul play, though investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Residents further said that given the intensity of the blast-like sounds, it appeared unlikely that sparking and soda bottles alone could have caused such widespread damage, and demanded a thorough investigation.