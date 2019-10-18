Abheypur residents allege attack on one by mining mafia

The residents of Abheypur village in Majri block alleged that some members of the mining mafia attacked a village resident who was part of the protest against illegal sand mining in the area. The injured person is admitted at Kurali civil hospital. Police initiated an investigation after recording the statements of villagers and the injured person.

Advertising

Resident Ram Singh, who is leading the protest said that on Wednesday night some people attacked Bhag Singh who was the part of their protest. He added that they have been holding the protest for the past four months after the illegal miners attacked the villagers for not letting the illegal mining happen. “It is the second attack on us. Earlier Bhag Singh who waged a war against the illegal sand mining in the area was attacked. We met ADC (Additional Deputy Commissioner) Sakshi Sawhney last week and submitted a memorandum about the illegal mining in our area starting again,” Ram Singh said.

Bhag Singh, who was injured in the incident, said that he was present in the village when some people involved in the previous incident attacked him and beat him up. “We called the police. The villagers took me to the Kurali civil hospital. We are living under a constant threat to our lives as the illegal miners are against our protest. We are not letting these people to carry out illegal mining in the area, they have already ruined the area by digging up the sand,” he said.

Police officers of Majri police station said that they recorded statements of the villagers and were investigating the allegations. “The villagers alleged that the matter is related to the illegal mining. We will verify the allegations and then proceed accordingly,” said an officer.

Ram Singh added that they will also meet senior officers including the Deputy Commissioner (DC) this week and apprise him of the situation.