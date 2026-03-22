‘Abhedya’: Haryana Police’s new app to block threat calls before they reach citizen
Addressing a press conference, Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal said the application monitors incoming WhatsApp calls and messages from unknown numbers and identifies whether the source is an international number — real or virtual — or a virtual Indian number used to mask identity.
Conceptualised as a “proactive digital shield to counter extortion, stalking and cyber harassment”, Haryana Police on Saturday launched ‘Abhedya’, a mobile-based system that prevents citizens from even coming into contact with threatening or abusive communication.
Addressing a press conference, Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal said the application monitors incoming WhatsApp calls and messages from unknown numbers and identifies whether the source is an international number — real or virtual — or a virtual Indian number used to mask identity. Once flagged, such communication is blocked before it reaches the user.
The application works by automatically rejecting suspicious calls, blocking numbers and removing messages, voice notes or notifications before they can be accessed by the user. The upgraded version extends this protection to regular incoming calls as well, including unknown international numbers, hidden or private numbers and suspicious domestic contacts, while allowing only verified contacts. Importantly, the system stores data of blocked calls at the back end, enabling police to analyse patterns and build intelligence for investigations.
Highlighting the growing sophistication of such crimes, the DGP revealed that even he had received a fraudulent call.
“I myself received a call from a +92 number. The caller claimed to be a policeman. I, though, avoided it.”
Haryana Police officers said such tactics — using foreign numbers, impersonating officials and relying on internet-based calling — are designed to create instant fear and force victims into compliance. While platforms such as Telegram and Signal are occasionally used, police clarified that most extortion-related communication is routed through WhatsApp, which remains a key focus of the system.
The application has already shown promising results during its trial phase. It was tested on around 25 users, all of whom reported satisfaction with its effectiveness and experienced immediate relief as threatening numbers were blocked instantly.
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“All 25 users in the trial phase were satisfied. Their numbers were blocked quickly, and they felt immediate relief,” the DGP said.
Haryana Police said overall crime has declined by 8 per cent in January and February this year compared to last year, while extortion calls have reduced by around 40 per cent. Earlier figures also showed a drop from 175 disturbing calls in February 2024 to 107 in February 2025.
The DGP reiterated that Haryana Police has carried out extensive action against organised crime, including arrests across the country and coordination with international agencies to track fugitives operating abroad. He added that even when calls are blocked through the app, their data will still be captured, helping build a database to trace offenders more effectively.
Singhal said earlier efforts to trace such criminals were hindered due to limited cooperation from global platforms, which cited jurisdictional and privacy constraints.
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The DGP said that when such attempts did not yield results, Haryana Police developed its own solution, making Abhedya a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country created by its in-house technical team.
The initiative is expected to bring relief to businessmen, contractors, doctors and others who have frequently been targeted by extortion threats.
“Now they can sleep peacefully,” the DGP said, adding, “Criminals must either leave crime or leave Haryana.”
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More