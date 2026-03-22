‘Abhedya’: Haryana Police’s new app to block threat calls before they reach citizen

Haryana Police said overall crime has declined by 8 per cent in January and February this year compared to last year, while extortion calls have reduced by around 40 per cent. (Representational Image)

Conceptualised as a “proactive digital shield to counter extortion, stalking and cyber harassment”, Haryana Police on Saturday launched ‘Abhedya’, a mobile-based system that prevents citizens from even coming into contact with threatening or abusive communication.

Addressing a press conference, Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal said the application monitors incoming WhatsApp calls and messages from unknown numbers and identifies whether the source is an international number — real or virtual — or a virtual Indian number used to mask identity. Once flagged, such communication is blocked before it reaches the user.

The application works by automatically rejecting suspicious calls, blocking numbers and removing messages, voice notes or notifications before they can be accessed by the user. The upgraded version extends this protection to regular incoming calls as well, including unknown international numbers, hidden or private numbers and suspicious domestic contacts, while allowing only verified contacts. Importantly, the system stores data of blocked calls at the back end, enabling police to analyse patterns and build intelligence for investigations.