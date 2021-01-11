Abhay writes to Speaker: Consider letter as resignation if Centre fails to withdraw farm laws by January 26

Haryana’s lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Abhay Chautala on Monday wrote a letter to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta saying if Union government does not withdraw the three farm laws by January 26, then the letter be treated as his resignation from the membership of the House.

The former Leader of Opposition who represents Ellenabad in the Vidhan Sabha, slammed the Centre for imposing the “black laws” on farmers in an “undemocratic way” and said the farming community in the entire country is opposing these legislations.

“Everybody knows that Chaudhary Devi Lal had always struggled for farmers. In today’s circumstances, I am custodian of his vision. In this hour of crisis on farmers, it becomes my duty that I stand with them. Protests are taking place across the country against the three farm legislations unconstitutionally passed by the Union government.”

He said it the farmers’ agitation against the laws has been going on for more than 47 days now and they have been camping at Delhi’s borders in the cold weather conditions.

“At least 60 farmers have lost their lives in their ongoing struggle, but the government has not shown any inclination on withdrawing the three laws. The kind of circumstances that government has created, I do not think that as a responsible member of the Vidhan Sabha I will be able to perform my duties that can protect the interest of farmers. Thus, I don’t think my presence holds any importance in such an insensitive Vidhan Sabha. Considering all these circumstances, if the union government does not withdraw these three black legislations by January 26, this letter should be considered as my resignation letter,” Abhay wrote to the Speaker.

Abhay’s letter comes two days after he had announced that he would resign from the Assembly if the demands of the farmers were not accepted by the Centre by January 26. The INLD leader had earlier been to protest sites on Delhi’s borders to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.