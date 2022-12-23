Abhay Chautala’s son Karan Chautala elected chairman of Sirsa zila parishad

Karan Chautala, a scion of Haryana’s Chautala political family, was elected chairman of the Sirsa zila parishad on Friday as he got 12 of the 19 votes polled. He beat AAP and independent candidates even as another independent became vice-chairperson with his party’s support.

Currently the youth wing chief of the Indian National Lok Dal, Karan is the son of the Opposition party’s lone MLA, Abhay Chautala; grandson of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala; great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal; and the first cousin of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

“Neither the ruling BJP-JJP coalition nor the Congress was anywhere to be seen in the election as people completely rejected them. Governments often adopt various tactics to ensure that the ruling party’s candidate wins the zila parishad election, including by delaying it. But this time it could not happen and the election concluded on time. As many as 19 district councillors took part and I got 12 votes. From the funds available for the zila parishad, development works will be carried out for the people and their welfare,” Karan said.

After the result was announced, Abhay Chautala tweeted, “I congratulate Karan Chautala on getting elected as chairman of the Sirsa zila parishad. My best wishes. I hope you will walk along the path shown by Chaudhary Devi Lal and Om Prakash Chautala and fulfil people’s wishes and meet their expectations.”

Karan defeated the AAP’s Gurbej Singh while independent candidate Meena Rani beat the party’s candidate, Sandeep Kaur, to become vice-chairperson. Rani got the INLD’s support. Gurbej polled six votes and independent candidate Atmaram got one. In the vice-chairperson election, Rani got 13 votes and the AAP’s Sandeep Kaur six.

Karan was previously elected vice-chairman of the zila parishad, a local body with 24 seats that the INLD has been in control of since 1995. His father was the first INLD chairman of the zila parishad and the latter had two terms in office. Another INLD leader, Sitaram—who had been the MLA for Dabwali—also had headed the local body. In 2016, the party’s Renu Bala became the chairperson and Karan was elected vice-chairman.