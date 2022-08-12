Abhay Chautala launches book on Haryanvi jokes

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 12, 2022 4:04:50 am
August 12, 2022 4:04:50 am
INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala Thursday launched a book, “Haryanvi Makhol”, which has been authored by his associate Sewa Singh Raparia. It’s a collection of nearly 700 jokes which are widely cracked in the Haryana society.
Raparia has tried to reproduce the jokes in Haryanvi dialect. According to Raparia, there are separate chapters for jokes which are cracked between husband and wife, student and teacher and doctor and patient.
Raparia said: “With this book, I have tried to promote Haryanvi culture apart from offering a chance to laugh which is important for a healthy life.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 04:04:50 am
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
2
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Opinion
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
Voices of Partition
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
Opinion
My India, my Pakistan
Explained
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults
Delhi Confidential: Opposition Skips Ceremony
Speaker apologises after security staff assault truck driver
Meeting with BJP leader: Ayali calls Valtoha’s bluff
SAD claims its acting district chiefs have full faith in Badal’s leadership
Uttarakhand plans to make abandoned bridges tourist attractions
The rise and fall of the Kakas — and Akali Dal
Senior citizen concession: Loss to Railways lowest in lower classes
Sexual harassment case: SC calls on courts to treat victims sensitively
Post-matric scholarship: ‘Act against institutes withholding degrees of SC students’
Punjab Speaker’s security men thrash truck driver; he says sorry, seeks probe
Couple stabs 4 of their family to death, woman held: Police