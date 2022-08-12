Abhay Chautala launches book on Haryanvi jokes

INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala Thursday launched a book, “Haryanvi Makhol”, which has been authored by his associate Sewa Singh Raparia. It’s a collection of nearly 700 jokes which are widely cracked in the Haryana society.

Raparia has tried to reproduce the jokes in Haryanvi dialect. According to Raparia, there are separate chapters for jokes which are cracked between husband and wife, student and teacher and doctor and patient.

Raparia said: “With this book, I have tried to promote Haryanvi culture apart from offering a chance to laugh which is important for a healthy life.”