Abhay Chautala demands CBI probe in ‘liquor smuggling and registration scam’

DEMANDING A CBI probe into the liquor smuggling scam in Haryana, former INLD MLA from Ellenabad Abhay Chautala on Thursday accused various officers of the state’s excise department of being involved in alleged smuggling of liquor to other states.

Addressing a press conference here, Abhay also pointed fingers at a few persons who he claimed had been sitting in a room outside Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s office in Haryana Civil Secretariat and were involved in corrupt practices.

Referring to BJP and JJP leaders facing protests amid the ongoing farmers agitation, Abhay said, “The situation is such that BJP and JJP leaders cannot move in their own state without a convoy of police security vehicles. Forget about marriage functions, people are not even inviting them [BJP and JJP leaders] to mourning ceremonies.”

Pointing fingers at two key departments – excise and revenue – held by Dushyant Chautala, Abhay said, “Several scams took place during the lockdown, but BJP-JJP government barely initiated investigations in two such scams – irregularities in registration of land deeds and liquor smuggling. Since beginning, I had been demanding a CBI probe into both these scams. In the registration scam, over 300 revenue department officers have been indicted. Tehsildars were given postings after taking bribes through agents. While investigating liquor smuggling case too, the government first changed the Special Investigation Team to Special Enquiry Team. Then, a vigilance probe was ordered. Now, I have found through my sources that in the vigilance’s probe, several excise department officials have told the vigilance officers that they paid bribes to get postings. Two names have come to light in the vigilance’s probe. Of these two, one is an AETO and another is a person who keeps sitting in a room in Haryana Civil secretariat outside deputy CM’s office.”

Alleging that corruption is rampant in the government’s various departments, Abhay added, “When the chief minister held a meeting of PWD (B&R) and asked contractors if they were facing any difficulties, he was told that they had to pay 5 per cent commission for contract works and two per cent commission for panchayat works.”

Replying to media’s queries on his resignation in support of farmers, Abhay said, “There shall be a mahapanchayat in Ellenabad on March 3.

There will be an unprecedented gathering of people. People will get to know the meaning of my resignation on that day.”