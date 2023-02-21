‘Biggest thief’: Abhay Chautala accuses nephew and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant of graft in airport project, latter refutes

INLD MLA from Ellenabad Abhay Chautala entered into a war of words with JJP leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who is also his nephew, as the former levelled serious accusations of corruption and referred to Dushyant as “the biggest thief”.

Abhay was speaking during the Zero Hour on Tuesday, the second day of the ongoing Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, when he raised the issue of the upcoming airport in Hisar. Accusing the government of changing the alignment of a road connecting the airport with a few villages for the vested interests of a few “ministers”, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader asked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to order a thorough investigation into the matter.

“People have been protesting outside this airport for over a month. They are saying that the road connecting their villages with the main road leading to the airport was closed by the government. The Barwala MLA took a delegation of protesters to the Aviation Minister (Dushyant Chautala), who told them that the road would be opened, but it was never opened,” Abhay alleged.

“At least 12-14 villages have been affected due to this decision. A land mafia was created in the name of Hisar airport. The fact is that there is no international airport coming up in Hisar. Land from people was purchased at throwaway prices and registered in the names and companies of certain influential people,” he said while speaking on the floor of the House.

Strongly refuting the accusations, Dushyant Chautala told Speaker Gian Chand Gupta that the government should probe the false accusations levelled by the MLA and if the accusations are found to be fake, a privilege motion should be brought in the House against Abhay Chautala.

As Abhay continued to reiterate his accusations and the Jannayak Janata Party leader kept refuting it, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda tried to defuse the situation. However, when Gupta asked Abhay to sit down as his allotted time of five minutes was over, the latter got furious and continued to speak against Dushyant using derogatory words.

“What if I bring in the registries of land in your company’s name? Will the government initiate an inquiry into it? Sabse bada chor toh tu hi hai, loot ke kha gaya saare pradesh ko (You are the biggest thief, you have looted the entire region),” Abhay said. He continued to speak and said he would submit the affidavits and the government must order a probe into it.

Refuting Abhay’s accusations, Dushyant said that the 7,200 acres on either side of the airport’s runway belonged to the government and it was only transferred from one department to another. He also urged the Speaker to expunge Abhay’s false accusations from the records.