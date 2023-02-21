scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

‘Biggest thief’: Abhay Chautala accuses nephew and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant of graft in airport project, latter refutes

Accusing the Haryana government of changing the alignment of a road connecting the upcoming Hisar airport with a few villages for vested interests, INLD leader Abhay Chautala sought a thorough probe into the matter in the Vidhan Sabha.

INLD MLA from Ellenabad Abhay Chautala and (right) JJP leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.
Listen to this article
‘Biggest thief’: Abhay Chautala accuses nephew and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant of graft in airport project, latter refutes
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

INLD MLA from Ellenabad Abhay Chautala entered into a war of words with JJP leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who is also his nephew, as the former levelled serious accusations of corruption and referred to Dushyant as “the biggest thief”.

Abhay was speaking during the Zero Hour on Tuesday, the second day of the ongoing Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, when he raised the issue of the upcoming airport in Hisar. Accusing the government of changing the alignment of a road connecting the airport with a few villages for the vested interests of a few “ministers”, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader asked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to order a thorough investigation into the matter.

“People have been protesting outside this airport for over a month. They are saying that the road connecting their villages with the main road leading to the airport was closed by the government. The Barwala MLA took a delegation of protesters to the Aviation Minister (Dushyant Chautala), who told them that the road would be opened, but it was never opened,” Abhay alleged.

“At least 12-14 villages have been affected due to this decision. A land mafia was created in the name of Hisar airport. The fact is that there is no international airport coming up in Hisar. Land from people was purchased at throwaway prices and registered in the names and companies of certain influential people,” he said while speaking on the floor of the House.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

Strongly refuting the accusations, Dushyant Chautala told Speaker Gian Chand Gupta that the government should probe the false accusations levelled by the MLA and if the accusations are found to be fake, a privilege motion should be brought in the House against Abhay Chautala.

As Abhay continued to reiterate his accusations and the Jannayak Janata Party leader kept refuting it, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda tried to defuse the situation. However, when Gupta asked Abhay to sit down as his allotted time of five minutes was over, the latter got furious and continued to speak against Dushyant using derogatory words.

“What if I bring in the registries of land in your company’s name? Will the government initiate an inquiry into it? Sabse bada chor toh tu hi hai, loot ke kha gaya saare pradesh ko (You are the biggest thief, you have looted the entire region),” Abhay said. He continued to speak and said he would submit the affidavits and the government must order a probe into it.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Refuting Abhay’s accusations, Dushyant said that the 7,200 acres on either side of the airport’s runway belonged to the government and it was only transferred from one department to another. He also urged the Speaker to expunge Abhay’s false accusations from the records.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 14:19 IST
Next Story

Aavas Financiers and IFC Mark History in Housing Finance Space with Its Pilot Project – EDGE Green Self-Built Homes

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close