Abduction-murder case: HC judge hearing ex-DGP’s bail plea recuses himself

Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Suvir Sehgal recused himself from hearing the matter.(Representational Image)

The first hearing of former Punjab Police DGP Sumedh Saini’s anticipatory bail plea in the kidnapping and murder case of Balwant Singh Multani could not be held at the Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday after Justice Suvir Sehgal recused himself from hearing the matter.

Saini had filed the plea on Wednesday. A Mohali trial court had earlier already dismissed his plea for the same.

The case against ex-DGP pertains to the abduction of Balwant Singh Multani, a Mohali resident, in 1991, which is being probed by an SIT based on a fresh FIR registered in May in Mohali.

