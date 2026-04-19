Abandoned Himalayan black bear cubs rescued in Himachal’s Theog, shifted to rehabilitation centre

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Two one-month-old male Himalayan black bear cubs were rescued after being found abandoned in an orchard at Sandhu village near Matyana in Himachal Pradesh’s Theog subdivision on Sunday.
Local residents first noticed the cubs and promptly informed the forest department. Acting swiftly, the field forest staff safely retrieved the cubs. The field staff tried to locate the cubs’ mother for two days, but in vain.
“Understanding the cubs’ vulnerability and need for critical care, the Theog forest staff ensured the immediate transfer of the cubs to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (RRC), Tutikandi. Upon arrival at the centre, the cubs were assessed and found to be in a vulnerable condition, requiring intensive care and constant monitoring. They are being raised as orphans under the dedicated supervision of trained staff at RRC Tutikandi,” a senior forest and wildlife officer said.
The officer said that in the last three years alone, the dedicated rescue team of RRC Tutikandi had rescued around 350 wild animals, reflecting its critical role in wildlife conservation and welfare.
The animal handlers at the centre are providing round-the-clock care to the cubs. Their efforts include regular hand-feeding with milk and appropriate nutritional supplements, maintaining hygiene, ensuring warmth and comfort, and closely monitoring their health and behaviour.
The RRC Tutikandi, functioning under the Shimla Wildlife Division, has a long history of rescuing wild animals in distress and rehabilitating them.
Rescued animals are either released back into their natural habitats after necessary treatment and recovery, or, in cases where they are deemed unfit for release, they are provided lifelong care at the centre.
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