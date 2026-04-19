Abandoned Himalayan black bear cubs rescued in Himachal’s Theog, shifted to rehabilitation centre

Two one-month-old male Himalayan black bear cubs were rescued after being found abandoned in an orchard at Sandhu village near Matyana in Himachal Pradesh’s Theog subdivision on Sunday.

Local residents first noticed the cubs and promptly informed the forest department. Acting swiftly, the field forest staff safely retrieved the cubs. The field staff tried to locate the cubs’ mother for two days, but in vain.

“Understanding the cubs’ vulnerability and need for critical care, the Theog forest staff ensured the immediate transfer of the cubs to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (RRC), Tutikandi. Upon arrival at the centre, the cubs were assessed and found to be in a vulnerable condition, requiring intensive care and constant monitoring. They are being raised as orphans under the dedicated supervision of trained staff at RRC Tutikandi,” a senior forest and wildlife officer said.