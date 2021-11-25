AAP’s second guarantee: Removal of piles of garbage from the city

After the promise of free water and mohalla clinics in every sector, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday made a ‘second guarantee’ — removal of piles of garbage from the city —for the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Wednesday, AAP’s Chandigarh affairs in-charge, Jarnail Singh, promised that the people of Chandigarh will get freedom from piles of garbage if his party was voted to power in the upcoming civic body elections.

Jarnail Singh, an MLA from Delhi, said, “The BJP and the Congress have been at the helm of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for the last two decades. They have failed to clean up the city. The Aam Aadmi Party will show its competence by completing the task that the two parties failed at. After winning the elections, residents of the city will be freed from the mountains of garbage lying in the dumping grounds. World-class arrangements will be made for waste disposal. The Dadumajra plant will be operated with world-class technology. Apart from this, best arrangements will be introduced to pick up the garbage from every house.”

Singh, during Wednesday’s press conference, was accompanied by AAP’s Chandigarh co in-charge, Pradeep Chhabra, president Prem Garg, and general secretary, Vijaypal Singh.

Singh further stated that “a unique system will be developed to segregate wet and dry waste and the number of sanitation workers in each ward will be increased”. With a ban on throwing garbage in public places, proper arrangements will also be made to avoid littering, he added.

Attacking the BJP, Jarnail Singh said that the ranking of Chandigarh, one of the country’s top cities, has slipped to the 66th spot from 16 during the swachh survekshan rankings this year, for which the BJP is solely responsible.

The party’s co in-charge, Pradeep Chhabra, speaking later, alleged, “The BJP has looted the city’s beauty by handing over the cleaning task to a private player.”

He also questioned the Mayor and asked why the city’s ranking fell even after Rs 300 crore being spent in the name of cleanliness in the last five years.

Chhabra claimed that all dispensaries, health centers and schools under the administration will be brought under the civic body and transparency will be ensured in the recruitment of all the sanitary workers.