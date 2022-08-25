scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

AAP’s Sahney seeks financial package from PM for Punjab

Vikramjit Singh Sahney added that loan on Punjab is Rs 2.63 Lakh Crore, which is 46% of GSDP and considerable revenue goes on paying interest on these loans.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney

AAP Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday sought a comprehensive financial package from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Punjab. Sahney said that the PM has spent considerable time in Punjab during Emergency and is fully aware of the state’s vulnerable fiscal health.

He added that loan on Punjab is Rs 2.63 Lakh Crore, which is 46% of GSDP and considerable revenue goes on paying interest on these loans.

He requested the PM to consider interest moratorium on these loans so that breather is given to Punjab to strengthen public finance.

Sahney added that Punjab is the biggest contributor to national buffer stock and is ensuring food security of the country but it is not being reimbursed interest rates on the funds used for procurement as actually incurred by the state.

He added that Centre’s contribution of Rs 1500 per acre to stop stubble burning, which affects northern India badly during winter months should be paid expeditiously.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:53:55 am
Opp fumes as Mann fails to raise Punjab’s issues with PM

