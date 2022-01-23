AAP’s Kuljeet Singh Randhawa face banks on Delhi model

Kuljeet Singh Randhawa

Age: 60

Occupation: Agriculture

Party: AAP

Constituency: Derabassi

Why politics: My family had been into politics. I too headed the Derabassi truck union. I feel that if a candidate is honest and a leader is visionary, then he/she can bring change in the lives of people.

Winnability: I have been working in the area for a long. I have a strong connection with people. I know the local issues and also know how to resolve them. People know that I am working from them which I feel will be the factor for my win.

One promise: I shall make Zirakpur free of traffic jams. In Derabassi too there is a big issue of traffic congestion. The other promise is to make the civic bodies free of corruption. The corruption in the civic bodies has made the life of locals miserable here.

Issues to focus on: Lack of better health infrastructure, lack of proper educational institutions. There is also a lack of overall development in the area. The roads are in bad shape and turn into ponds during the rainy season.

How has life changed: Well, with a big responsibility, you have to work harder. After getting the ticket from our party, I have been going door-to-door to connect with the people. It is always difficult but I have got the support of the people and my daily schedule and life have totally changed now.

What ails Derabassi: There are a lot of issues. The biggest issue I found is corruption in the civic bodies, due to which a lot of unplanned growth of hundreds of residential colonies has taken place. It is adding to the woes of the people as locals are being deprived of even basic amenities now.

Why vote for you: People know me. If I am elected, we shall implement the Delhi model here which is quite successful and is widely appreciated across the country. This time people want a change from the traditional parties.



New projects: I shall try to bring the IT industry into my constituency. The airport is nearby. Zirakpur could be made a hub of the IT industry.

Why AAP failed in 2017: Yes, there were issues as there was no organisational structure in the party. But the party workers continued to work hard after that and made the party a force to reckon with.

Vision: I want to make Derabassi a hub of industries, education, and health sectors. I want the people to get cheaper medical assistance and better civic amenities. The other thing is to make the city free of traffic jams. Derabassi will be known for parks and smooth traffic management rather than potholes and stinking heaps.