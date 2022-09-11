scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

AAP yet to fulfil poll promises in Punjab, now trying to ‘deceive’ Himachal youth, says Akali Dal

The hill state goes to polls later this year and the AAP has promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month and six lakh government jobs to youths there, if voted to power.

Majithia also sought to know from CM Bhagwant Mann how many jobs had been created in the six months of his tenure. (File Photo)

The Shiromani Akali Dal Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party saying it was yet to fulfil its assurances given to the people of Punjab and was now trying to “deceive” the youths of Himachal Pradesh.

The hill state goes to polls later this year and the AAP has promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month and six lakh government jobs to youths there, if voted to power.

“It seems the lies of Delhi, which were brought to Punjab, are now being taken to Himachal Pradesh,” SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said in a statement.

He alleged that the AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi did not pay any unemployment allowance to its youths in eight years. “It has not done so in Punjab either. But now, it is making a promise to give an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month in Himachal to befool the people into voting for the party,” he said.

Majithia also sought to know from CM Bhagwant Mann how many jobs had been created in the six months of his tenure.

“According to latest reports, the AAP government has not even filled the vacancies in government departments. In fact, most government jobs which are falling vacant are being scrapped… Those few which are being filled have a three-year probationary period during which the youths are given a fraction of the pay due to them,” he said.

Majithia also claimed that the AAP government in Delhi had provided only 3,246 jobs in seven years.

“It is ironic that the party which has failed to provide jobs to youth in Punjab and Delhi is promising six lakh government jobs in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.
Taking a dig at Mann, he said the Punjab chief minister had reneged on the “guarantees” he had given.

According to Majithia, immediately after the AAP government came to power, it assured to regularise jobs of 35,000 contractual workers but had not done so yet.

With PTI inputs

