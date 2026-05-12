AAP workers attacked BJP offices | Won’t let Punjab turn into Mamata’s Bengal: Jakhar warns Kejriwal, Mann

BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday warned that the Aam Aadmi Party would not be allowed to create “Mamata Banerjee-style West Bengal-like conditions” in Punjab as he accused the ruling party workers of indulging in “hooliganism” at the BJP offices in Amritsar, Batala, Tarn Taran, and Ludhiana.

“Arvind Kejriwal ji, listen carefully. Punjab will not be allowed to become Mamata Banerjee West Bengal…Attacks on BJP offices will not stop the ED and CBI raids. Wherever corruption has taken place, investigations will continue and every corrupt individual will eventually be brought to account,” Jakhar said.

He said BJP will resist violence and intimidation “allegedly being carried out by AAP with the support of the police machinery” and added that “AAP’s goondaism cannot silence the voice of the people”.