Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
AAP woman leader joins BJP

Amanpreet Kaushal AAP Mahila wing's incharge joins BJP in the presence of Arun Sood State president BJP Chandigarh on Monday at Party office Kamlam in Sector 33 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Aam Aadmi Party Chandigarh Women’s Wing general secretary Amanpreet Kaushal Monday joined the BJP along with her colleagues.

Chandigarh BJP state spokesperson Kailash Chand Jain stated that Kaushal and Preet Inder Moudgil joined the party and were welcomed by the BJP workers.

BJP city president Arun Sood welcomed everyone and said that the latest joining will strengthen the party.

He hoped that all the workers joining the party are in line with the working style of the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaushal said that she was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and BJP’s working style — a reason why most people were joining the BJP.

“There has been rapid development in the country under Modi’s leadership. The progress of every class is being taken care of. Aam Aadmi Party is directionless,” Kaushal said.

Kaushal is the general secretary of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Apart from this, she is also associated with many social organisations.

On this occasion, besides state president Sood, Mayor Anup Gupta, Deputy Mayor Harjeet Singh, office secretary Gajendra Sharma, Devi Singh, spokesperson Kailash Chand Jain and district president Manish Bhasin were present too.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 07:57 IST
