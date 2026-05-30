AAP wave in Mohali Municipal Councils too as party sweeps 5 of 6 civic bodies

The AAP won 12 out of 19 wards in the Dera Bassi Municipal Council elections, securing a clear majority.

The larger state-wide dominance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the civic body polls reflected in the Mohali Municipal Councils as well as the party won clear majority in five of the six towns — Banur, Zirakpur, Kurali, Dera Bassi and Lalru — while the BJP emerged as the largest party in Nayagaon. Following the announcement of results, winning candidates and party workers celebrated across different towns with drums, sweets and victory processions.

AAP captures 10 of 13 wards in Banur, dominates Zirakpur too

The AAP secured a clear majority in the Banur Municipal Council elections by winning 10 out of 13 wards. The Congress managed to win only three wards. Harjot Singh from Ward No. 6 registered the biggest victory margin with a lead of 397 votes. Close contests were witnessed in Wards 7, 9 and 10.