AAP wave in Mohali Municipal Councils too as party sweeps 5 of 6 civic bodies

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The larger state-wide dominance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the civic body polls reflected in the Mohali Municipal Councils as well as the party won clear majority in five of the six towns — Banur, Zirakpur, Kurali, Dera Bassi and Lalru — while the BJP emerged as the largest party in Nayagaon. Following the announcement of results, winning candidates and party workers celebrated across different towns with drums, sweets and victory processions.
The AAP secured a clear majority in the Banur Municipal Council elections by winning 10 out of 13 wards. The Congress managed to win only three wards. Harjot Singh from Ward No. 6 registered the biggest victory margin with a lead of 397 votes. Close contests were witnessed in Wards 7, 9 and 10.
The AAP maintained its dominance in Zirakpur Municipal Council too by winning the highest number of wards, 16, of the total 31. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) emerged as the distant second with a victory in six wards, while The BJP and Congress won four wards each.
In Nayagaon, the BJP secured the highest number of wards, 16, while the AAP could manage only a lone seat of the total 21. Independents won three wards in Nayagaon.
The AAP won 12 out of 19 wards in the Dera Bassi Municipal Council elections, securing a clear majority. The SAD secured three seats, while the Congress and the BJP won two wards each.
In Lalru, the AAP again won 12 seats, including one where its candidate Jarnail Kaur, had already been elected unopposed before polling. The Congress won two seats, while the SAD and BJP won a ward each.
Following the results, AAP workers celebrated the victory across the town and organised rallies.
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