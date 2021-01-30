AAP wants Capt to provide police security to Punjab farmers at Delhi borders

Alleging that the BJP’s “goons” have continuously been attacking farmers in a bid to intimidate them to vacate the protest sites at Delhi borders , Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday demanded that the Punjab government provide police security to the peasants.

Addressing media through a Facebook live session, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha alleged that several local BJP leaders and “miscreants backed by BJP-RSS” had threatened and attacked farmers at Ghazipur border and pelted stones on them at Singhu border.

“The continuous attacks on our ‘annadatas’ and the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Red Fort on January 26 has established the role of the BJP in suppressing the farmers’ movement. It has also proved the intention of the BJP, that they will attack the farmers, intimidate them and create disturbance in their movement. There is a clear safety and security threat to the farmers,” Chadha said.

Chadha said the Delhi Police had been assisting and helping the miscreants by letting them enter the protest sites. He said that the Delhi Police, which reports to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was working at the behest of the BJP in inciting violence.

“Under such circumstances, we cannot expect Delhi Police to protect our farmers and thus with full responsibility, we demand Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to provide police security to the farmers at all the borders,” he added.

Saying that if he can provide police security to leaders, influential people, his advisors and OSDs, why can’t Punjab CM “also provide security to all the farmers, and their leaders sitting on the Delhi borders”.

In an apparent reference to Amarinder saying that what happened at Singhu border is want Pakistan wants, the AAP leader accused the Punjab CM of trying to save the BJP by giving it a clean chit. “He should stop making frivolous statements and playing dirty politics at such a sensitive time,” he added.

“When the farmer leaders and the people are saying that the attacks were made by BJP goons, agents of RSS and miscreants, then why is Captain trying to divert the issue by accusing outside agencies. This is because, he is working in collusion with Modi and Amit Shah and cannot go against his bosses,” Chadha added.