AAP voters, Majha region, Punjab: ‘Party creating confusion. Should have named a CM face directly’

Facing the impossible task of picking a CM face for Punjab and yet keeping everyone happy, AAP has left the decision to a “telephone survey”, asking people to name their choice. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced this with Bhagwant Mann, the topmost contender, by his side. On Friday, the party claimed that in 24 hours since the phone lines went active, they had received more than three lakh WhatsApp messages, above four lakh phone calls, over 50,000 text messages and more than one lakh voice messages on who should be AAP’s CM. Five AAP voters on what they think of this:

1. Jagroop Singh, 45, Gurdaspur

I expect AAP to win 55-60 seats (of 117, short or just over a majority). I don’t think it needs to join hands with anybody as AAP has a following of its own. Some farmer leaders are in hidden alliance with the BJP. However, I am not happy with the ticket distribution. Deserving workers were ignored; like in Majithia, a Congressman was picked. I do not back the decision to ask for CM through phone calls either, it is confusing people. The candidate should have been announced directly.

2. Anil Mahajan, 35, Amritsar

AAP will do much better than suggested by TV surveys because people of Punjab have seen the development in Delhi. It doesn’t matter who gets the tickets as people want change; it’s the BJP that is trying to stir up a controversy over the failed talks with farm unions. We need to understand the BJP’s politics of divide and rule. The call to survey people for a CM candidate is unique, it is happening for the first time in the country.

3. Harpreet Singh, 30, Tarn Taran

AAP will get more than 80 seats. It would have been good if it had formed an alliance with the farm unions, but their demand for 60 seats was too much, the intention was not right. The BJP is acting from behind the scenes. The party has given tickets to all deserving candidates, such as doctors, lawyers and educated people. Even asking people to choose the CM candidate is good. Most callers want Bhagwant Mann. The people want Mann to become the CM of Punjab.

4. Varun Rana, 50, Pathankot

AAP will perform better than last time, get absolute majority. It doesn’t need any alliance; the farmer movement has now become political. Yes, some AAP tickets have gone to leaders from other parties, but they are all deserving. It is good that the party is giving the people a chance to choose their CM.

5. Gulab Singh, 65, Batala

We can get 60 to 70 seats, but the candidates need to put in their best effort. Not all deserving candidates have got tickets, and the BJP is set to benefit from the farm unions entering the poll race. And while the idea to seek people’s opinion on CM is good, the views expressed by them should be made public.