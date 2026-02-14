‘Aap utho phir yahan se’: Vij to woman IPS after dispute over ASI’s suspension order

The minister, Anil Vij, directed SP Upasna to suspend an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in a land-related case. (file)

Haryana’s energy minister on Friday told the Kaithal SP to “get up from the meeting if you have no power” during a district grievance redressal meeting, following a clash over a junior officer’s suspension order. Vij, who also holds the transport and labour portfolios, was chairing the meeting.

The SP said the ASI was posted in Kurukshetra, a neighbouring district, and she lacked the jurisdiction to carry out such an order. Only the Kurukshetra SP or the DGP has the powers to suspend the junior police officer, she said.