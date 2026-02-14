‘Aap utho phir yahan se’: Vij to woman IPS after dispute over ASI’s suspension order

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Haryana’s energy minister on Friday told the Kaithal SP to “get up from the meeting if you have no power” during a district grievance redressal meeting, following a clash over a junior officer’s suspension order. Vij, who also holds the transport and labour portfolios, was chairing the meeting.
The minister, Anil Vij, directed SP Upasna to suspend an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in a land-related case.
The SP said the ASI was posted in Kurukshetra, a neighbouring district, and she lacked the jurisdiction to carry out such an order. Only the Kurukshetra SP or the DGP has the powers to suspend the junior police officer, she said.
“Aap utho phir yahan se, agar aapki koi power nahi hai (Get up from here if you have no power),” Vij said. “Mera order sare Haryana mein chalta hai (my order is applicable in entire Haryana),” Vij was heard saying according to a video of the meeting.
A Kaithal resident had levelled allegations against the ASI regarding improper transfer as well as cancellation of a land case without consent. This prompted Vij to order the junior police officer’s suspension.
Despite the minister’s remarks, the IPS officer continued explaining her position and said, “I can’t exercise powers that are not mine.”
To which, the complainant said, “Madam, every time you do this”.
Vij then said: “I have the powers… You should obey my orders. Write to the DGP that I have given the suspension order. Then I will see who doesn’t implement it.”
This was not the first time Vij clashed with police officers during a grievance meeting.
Just three months earlier in Kaithal, he had accused an officer of ignoring his instruction to register a Zero FIR in a fraud case. In 2015, a similar confrontation occurred in Fatehabad when then-SP Sangeeta Kalia refused to leave a meeting after Vij told her to “get out” over her response on illicit liquor trade. Vij stormed out, and Kalia was later transferred to Manesar as Commandant of the 4th IRB.
– With PTI inputs
