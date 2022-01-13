AAP trying to insult Punjabis by trying to get outsiders to rule Punjab: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said that “the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was insulting Punjabis by asserting that they were not fit to govern themselves and wanted to foster outsiders on them, which would never be tolerated”.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday after the the party’s core committee meeting, the senior Akali leadership stated that “AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was releasing anthems and even paid news to insult Punjabis, as well as project himself as the saviour of Punjab. Even party ticket of AAP was being sold, with a breakaway faction of the party giving proof of sale of 35 such nominations so far.” The leaders said, “Punjabis are a proud community they will never tolerate the imposition of outsiders, like Raghav Chadha, in the same manner in which they rejected the duo of Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh in 2017.”

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday, however, denied charges of tickets being sold and he termed the AAP “most upright party” since the country got its independence in 1947. He also promised action if it was proven that party tickets had been sold.

On Wednesday, senior Akali leaders — including former Lok Sabha MP, Prem Singh Chandumarja, sitting Rajya Sabha member, Balwinder Singh Bhundur, an Akali leaders, Sikandar Singh Maluka, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, and Daljit Singh Cheema, addressed the media and said, “Earlier also Kejriwal had insulted Punjabi leaders, including Suchha Singh Chhotepur, HS Phoolka and Sukhpal Khaira. Now, since the last six months he is making Bhagwant Mann beg to be named as the Chief Ministerial face of the party.”

The Akali leaders added, “Kejriwal had also insulted the Kisan organisations, as well as their leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. The AAP first started negotiations with the Kisan organizations and even indicated it was amenable to Balbir Singh Rajewal being projected as its Chief Ministerial face. However, lately Kejriwal has insulted even Rajewal by stating that he had got two surveys done which had made it clear that Rajewal as well as the Kisan organizations would draw a blank [in the upcoming polls].”

Kejriwal during the press conference on Wednesday, on the other hand, said he had all respect for Rajewal but he [Rajewal] had been misled as aspersions were cast on him and AAP leadership merely on the basis of a pen drive recording “given to him by Rajewal” with a purported conversation between two persons, who were leveling allegations.

Meanwhile, Chandumajra and Bhundur questioned “how the AAP and its Delhi CM had consistently taken an anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab stance.”

They said “The application for freeing Devinderpal Singh Bhullar [convict in 1993 Delhi bomb blast case in which nine people were killed and several injured] was not being signed by the Delhi CM despite being on his desk”.

They said, “Earlier the AAP government had approached the Supreme Court to call for diversion of water from Punjab to Haryana to Delhi. The AAP government has also called for closing down of thermal power plants of Punjab in the Apex court besides calling for registering criminal cases against farmers for stubble burning”.

The Akali leaders asked, “How can the Delhi government refuse to install a statute of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in the national capital.”

Grewal in turn asked Kejriwal to “clarify if the his party’s Leader of Opposition, Harpal Cheema, was unfit to be declared as the chief ministerial face solely because he belonged to the scheduled caste community.” He also alleged that the “AAP had betrayed the Kisan Andolan by promising support but refusing to extend any when asked”.

SAD Kisan Wing president, Sikander Singh Maluka, said, “The AAP government in Delhi has not extended any help to the farming community. Farmers in Delhi, even though small in number, have not been provided the facility of free power or any other subsidy.”