AAP: Transfer Punjab drugs case to another HC

THE AAM Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded that the high profile drugs case concerning Punjab, which is being heard by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, be shifted to some other high court of the country.

The demand comes a day after a Punjab and Haryana High Court judge recused himself from a special division bench hearing a suo motu matter. The HC was to hear arguments over an application seeking that the court may open a report lying in a sealed cover. The sealed report contains the response of the Punjab government on a report submitted by then ant-drug Special Task Force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu, who was asked by the HC to go through another report submitted by ED assistant director Niranjan Singh.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema said that the report had been lying pending in the high court for a long time and the Punjab government had not even strived once to get it opened.

Cheema said that instead of the government, a private lawyer filed the writ petition contending that the sealed STF report be opened and considered, but a judge hearing the case recused himself. “The hearing in the multi-crore drugs case is constantly being delayed. The matter relates to drug mafia operating in Punjab. The mafia has links with politicians and needs to be dealt with on an urgent basis as it affects the state and the lives of the youths,” Cheema said, adding that the delay in the opening of the STF report is leading to further delay in investigation.

Cheema demanded that the Congress government take up the matter in Supreme Court to transfer the drugs case from Punjab and Haryana HC to another state to avoid unnecessary delays as “names of several people, including drug traffickers, are getting linked, directly or indirectly, with politicians and bureaucrats”.

Cheema further said the government should ensure that the case is heard on a daily basis and a decision arrived at within a specified time. “Time-bound proceedings should be held in the case, so that drug traffickers, who are roaming scot-free, and political leaders who are in alliance with them, be put behind bars and the people of Punjab get justice,” said Cheema.