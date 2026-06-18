AAP torn between politics, faith as Akal Takht summons all party MLAs

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has publicly adopted a combative stance on the Akal Takht’s pronouncement against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the party is torn between whether its 95 MLAs and ministers, summoned to appear before the Akal Takht on June 29, should appear or boycott the summons.

So far, the party has not issued any formal line to its legislators. The uncertainty is particularly pronounced because while the AAP commands an overwhelming majority in the Punjab Assembly, fewer than a dozen of its MLAs are baptised Sikhs, for whom the summons carries religious implications beyond politics.

A senior AAP MLA admitted that the party leadership was yet to spell out its position. “We can only wait and watch. Nobody else will have problems but the baptised ones. If they do not appear before the Akal Takht, they face excommunication. It remains to be seen if they want to risk this confrontation inside their faith,” he said.