AAP torn between politics, faith as Akal Takht summons all party MLAs

AAP faces an internal dilemma after the Akal Takht summoned its Punjab MLAs over the Bhagwant Mann controversy, with baptised Sikh legislators under pressure.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhJun 18, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Punjab diesel pricesFile photo of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
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Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has publicly adopted a combative stance on the Akal Takht’s pronouncement against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the party is torn between whether its 95 MLAs and ministers, summoned to appear before the Akal Takht on June 29, should appear or boycott the summons.

So far, the party has not issued any formal line to its legislators. The uncertainty is particularly pronounced because while the AAP commands an overwhelming majority in the Punjab Assembly, fewer than a dozen of its MLAs are baptised Sikhs, for whom the summons carries religious implications beyond politics.

A senior AAP MLA admitted that the party leadership was yet to spell out its position. “We can only wait and watch. Nobody else will have problems but the baptised ones. If they do not appear before the Akal Takht, they face excommunication. It remains to be seen if they want to risk this confrontation inside their faith,” he said.

“The party is also thinking that if it decides not to take the summons seriously, what will happen to the baptised Sikhs. Some of them may want to appear on their own. It is a personal decision as much as it is a political one. Maybe the party will leave this to them to handle it personally,” he added.

The dilemma stems from the sharp line adopted by the party after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj declared Mann “Guru Dokhi” (anti-Guru) and “Khalsa Panth Virodhi” (opposed to the Khalsa Panth), and summoned the entire AAP legislature party. Mann has rejected the allegations and questioned the neutrality of the Sikh clergy.

Bhagwant Mann ‘shocked’

In a video statement issued on Tuesday, Mann said he was “shocked” that people occupying such high religious offices were making assertions “at the behest of their political bosses”. Reiterating his stand on the controversial video that triggered the row, Mann maintained that the person seen in the clip was not him and alleged that political opponents were targeting him because he had stood up for Punjab’s interests.

While publicly backing the chief minister, the AAP has also sought support from prominent baptised Sikh leaders within its ranks.

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Former minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who heads the Chief Khalsa Diwan and is himself a baptised Sikh, reposted Mann’s video on social media.

“A smear campaign is being run against Chief Minister @BhagwantMann ji, using a video as the basis. The Chief Minister has clearly stated that the person in the video is not him. People frustrated by decisions in Punjab’s interests are resorting to political tactics, but the people of Punjab know the difference between truth and falsehood,” Nijjar wrote.

Mann is, however, carrying out his public milni program. On Tuesday, he held a public milni and interacted with people and party workers. He addressed another public meeting in Bhatlan village in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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