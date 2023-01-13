AAP to take out ‘Berozgaaron Ki Baraat’ in Rohtak to corner Haryana govt on unemployment

Titled as ‘Berozgar weds Sarkaar’, Aam Aadmi Party’s former state president Naveen Jaihind will lead a procession of unemployed youths of Haryana in Rohtak on January 14, the party informed Friday.

The procession, which will be taken out on the streets of Rohtak from Mansarovar park till BJP’s state office, is scheduled to be carried out for nearly three hours. Also known as the ‘Berozgaaron Ki Baraat’, Jaihind said he toured various districts of the state to invite all the unemployed youths to be a part of the procession.

Special invitation cards – in the form of wedding cards – have been printed by Jaihind and his supporters and also distributed on social media platforms.

Jaihind, in a Facebook message and pre-recorded voice messages on mobile phones, appealed to all the unemployed youths of Haryana to assemble in Rohtak so that the state government can be “shown the mirror”.

“There are currently over 20 lakh unemployed youths in the state and five lakh vacancies are yet to be filled by the state government. Still, in the last three years, the state government did not fill even 10,000 posts. To raise the demand for employment, a procession of the unemployed will be taken out to the state headquarters of the BJP in Rohtak on January 14,” Jaihind said.

He added, “Along with unemployment, making (Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test) score eligible for the lifetime of the applicant rather than the three-year-cap fixed by the government, restoring sports quota, restoring old pension system, restoring pension of five lakh elderly people, which was stopped by the state government, solving ongoing discrepancies in family and property IDs, curbing drug abuse and crimes will be demanded.”

He added that the issue of the SYL canal will also be raised during the procession because “even the Supreme Court’s decision is not being implemented due to lack of political will”. “Khaps shall also be made to be more vocal against the state government through this procession.”

Advertisement

Jaihind also questioned the non-arrest of Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh and said that the sections imposed in the FIR against Singh attract a punishment of seven years and thus merit his arrest. “The state government is doing injustice to the sisters and daughters by defending the Sports Minister. A sitting High Court Judge-monitored probe should be conducted in this case,” Jaihind said.

“Eight years ago, the current BJP state president, Omprakash Dhankhar, had said that when the BJP government comes to power, they will get unmarried people married and give jobs to the unemployed. But the number of unemployed youths is rising and that is the reason they are not getting married. That is why I thought that I should take out a wedding-procession of all the unemployed people,” Jaihind said.

He added, “So far, over 5,000 unemployed youths have registered themselves through a mobile phone number that was shared. There will be a full band and jingles in this procession, which will begin at 12 noon.”

Advertisement

The CMIE data for the unemployment rate in December 2022 shows Haryana at the top position with an unemployment rate of 37.4 per cent against the national unemployment rate of 8.3 per cent.

“In the 21st century, Haryana is the champion of unemployment; you have left everyone behind,” Rahul Gandhi had said last week to hit out at the BJP government when his Bharat Jodo Yatra had reached Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s home constituency Karnal.

Khattar, however, had vehemently refuted CMIE’s figures calling them “grossly incorrect” and said that the unemployment rate in Haryana is barely six per cent.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh earlier on Monday, Khattar had also questioned the methodology used by the CMIE. Describing the CMIE unemployment figures as baseless and beyond facts, Khattar had said that “these figures are based on a very small survey sample”.