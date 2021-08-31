AAP to stage district-level protests in Punjab today

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Monday said it will hold district level protests against the Khattar government of Haryana and the Narendra Modi-led central government on Tuesday, August 31, over the “police brutality“ against peaceful protesting farmers in Karnal and memorandums will be sent to Centre through Deputy Commissioners.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters here, AAP Kisan Wing state president and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are responsible for the indiscriminate police brutality on the farmers in Karnal, Haryana, as Narendra Modi and the Khattar government wanted to suppress the voice of farmers with atrocities instead of listening to them.” He said one farmer was killed and more than 10 farmers were seriously injured due to lathicharge by Haryana Police on the orders of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Expressing sympathy with the family of farmer Sushil Kajal, who has died, Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the sacrifices of the farmers and labourers who were martyred during the farmers’ struggle would not go unnoticed. He said the names of all these martyrs will be written in golden letters.

Criticising Modi and Khattar governments, Sandhwan said, “India is a democratic country that abides by the Constitution. The country’s farmers are fighting for their rights using the right to protest enshrined in the Constitution, but the BJP government is robbing the farmers of their constitutional rights. The BJP government is killing democracy by depriving citizens of their constitutional rights.”

Sandhwan said AAP would stage protests in front of district administrative complexes across Punjab on August 31 against the Narendra Modi and Manohar Lal Khattar governments.

The AAP leader further said that these memorandums would demand from the Union government to immediately dismiss the SDM and police officers who had ordered caning on the farmers in Karnal and register a case of murder against them. Sandhwan demanded that the Khattar government and BJP should publicly apologise to the ‘annadatas’ for this atrocity.