AAP to protest against hiked water tariffs

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party’s convenor Prem Garg said that “the Aam Aadmi Party will not keep silent on the issue of water tarrif hike and will protest against the issue”.

The AAP stated that they had guaranteed to provide 20,000 litres of free water to every household in the municipal elections and will begin its protest from Tuesday. This protest is against the increased water tariff that been put in force from April 1.

Garg said that the AAP will protest on Tuesday at 11:00 am. “At this time, not only the political parties but the residents of the city are also opposing the increased water tariffs in the city. Residents of the city do not need water 24 hours a day and corporation that has taken loan of crores of rupees will have the common man paying the same with interest through hiked tariffs. Our next generation will have to bear the brunt,” he said.

Garg has demanded a full discussion in the MC House on this issue and said that let the councillors take a call and decide the rates afresh.