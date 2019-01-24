AAP threatens legal action as fake WhatsApp messages of its senior leaders go viral

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) today condemned the circulation of fake messages purported to be from party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Bhagwant Mann circulating on Whatsapp and termed it as a “vilification campaign” against the party and its leaders by vested interests.

The fake messages went viral on social media platforms and were even shared by leaders of some political parties on Whatsapp groups. AAP has termed the messages as “politically motivated and a pack of lies”.

In a statement, chief of legal wing and party spokesman Jastaj Singh Arora said the online campaign orchestrated against the party was a well-thought out design to defame AAP. He rubbished it as propaganda against some leaders.

Arora said after the “victory of the party” and “crushing defeat” of the Congress party in the recently held Panchayat elections in the state and the success of the Barnala rally, opponents of the party were “devastated” and were resorting to such cheap political gimmicks.