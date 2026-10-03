AAP MLA flags teacher shortage in govt school his son goes to, party suspends him

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday suspended Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana for alleged “anti-party activities”, barely an hour after he released an emotional video accusing the Punjab government of failing to address teacher shortage in state-run schools, including those attended by his two children. Maiserkhana was the only MLA in 117-member Punjab Assembly who sends both his children to government schools, an investigation by The Indian Express had found in March this year.

The suspension order, issued by AAP state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, read: “It has come to the notice…that you have been found involved in anti-party activities and indiscipline. In view of the above, your primary membership from the party is suspended with immediate effect”.

In the video the he shared on Facebook, the first-time MLA said he regretted enrolling his children in government schools, claiming their “future was at stake” because of the shortage of teachers.

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The Indian Express Investigation The Indian Express Investigation

Maiserkhana alleged that repeated pleas to senior party leaders, including former Delhi education minister and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, had failed to resolve the shortage. The MLA further claimed that after he raised the issue with the party leadership, he was told that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann minister had called him. “But he did not meet me,” he claimed. “How long will I tolerate? What did I do wrong to the party?” he said, adding the party leadershepi’s apathy forced him to raise the issue publicly.

The AAP MLA said he knows he will be denied a ticket for contesting the upcoming polls. “But I will continue to fight for people,” he said and added that he may be booked too.

“I am the only MLA in 117-member House who sends his children to government schools. My children study where the children of 3 crore common Punjabis also study… and that’s why I am speaking today as a father. The future of my children is at stake. The issue of teacher shortage is not being addressed in the schools where my children study,” he said.

Questioning the government’s claims of an education revolution, he said even the Schools of Eminence, set up by the AAP government as model institutions, lacked adequate teachers.

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“I have got tired of saying that please give teachers, please give teachers… I called Manish Sisodia and told him that my kids study in government schools and even in those schools, there aren’t enough teachers. The CM (Bhagwant Mann) did not meet me. What wrong have I done? I always worked for the party’s betterment… and now they are isolating and ignoring me, removing me from everywhere. Why? Just because I am fighting for the schools, for my own children, and for the children of all those who send their children to government schools,” he said.

Declaring that he would not remain silent, Maiserkhana dared the government to “do wrong to me, but not my children”.

“If nothing has been done in schools, how will we ask for votes from people? In entire Punjab, I am the only MLA whose kids study in government schools. If I won’t raise voice, who will? Did I do anything wrong by enrolling my kids in a government school? I think it was a big mistake. Arrest and jail me but I will speak for my and people’s children who study in government schools,” he added.

Maiserkhana’s son is enrolled in a School of Eminence and the daughter in another state-run school.

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Latching on to Maiserkhana’s statement, the BJP said the AAP MLA’s remarks have “punctured the ‘education revolution’ narrative” by the ruling party in the state.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa too said that a sitting AAP MLA says he has repeatedly raised basic issues like repairing schools and appointing teachers, yet nobody listened. “Now, he says that despite being a sitting MLA of the ruling party, he cannot even get an appointment with the chief minister. If an ‘Aam Aadmi’ MLA cannot even meet his own chief minister, then what does that say about the ordinary people who are trying to be heard?,” Randhawa asked.

The Indian Express investigation in March had found that during the 2025-26 academic session, 36 MLAs had school-going children, including 31 from the AAP, but the others sent their wards to private schools in India or institutions abroad.

Maiserkhana, an agriculturist by profession, had won the Maur seat in Bathinda district by a margin of more than 35,000 votes in 2022.

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When asked by The Indian Express why he had chosen government schools for his children, Maiserkhana had said: “If we won’t admit our own children in government schools, how can we convince the people to do that? That is how chain reaction starts. 50 more parents had followed me.”

He had said the decision was intended to keep his children connected to their community and mother tongue and build public confidence in government schools. He shifted his son from a local convent school to a government school during the Covid pandemic, while his daughter was enrolled directly in a state-run school.