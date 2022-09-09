AAP student wing, CYSS, all set for PUCSC elections

The student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) is all set to take a dive into the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections for the first time, to be held in the coming days. The elections will be held after a break of two years owing to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, a total of eight student leaders from PU, including a former president of PUCSC joined CYSS at Hisar in the presence of Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Sumit Ruhal, former president of National Student Organization (NSO) and has now joined CYSS, said, “Within weeks, a major event will take place where many other student leaders from student parties of PU including the current famous faces in the university will join CYSS.”

Another newly member of CYSS, Sanjeev Chaudhary, former chairman of PU’s ABVP unit, while speaking to The Indian Express shared plans of their student wing for the upcoming student polls in the university.

Sanjeev said, “We are continuously working for student welfare and previously also did a lot of work, either as a member of a student body or otherwise. We will reach each and every student of the university and share our ideology with them to come forward to support us.”

“We will not work like other student bodies that play ‘friendship match’ with the university authorities. We will act as a medium between the students and authorities. There is an AAP government in Punjab and if we come to power, CYSS will try to do maximum welfare for the students and university,” he added.

When asked if it is not a little late to prepare for the polls, Sanjeev said that they are not, even if they get scheduled after 15 days from today.

Sumit said that CYSS is definitely going to contest for the presidential candidate position for the polls and in PUCSC polls, they will fight in alliance with Panjab University Students’ Front (PUSF).

PUSF is a student body formed by a group of university students last month and has been continuously active since then.

PUCSC elections pave the way for student leaders to mainstream politics. Some of the young faces from PU who were part of the mainstream politics include Dalvir Singh aka Goldy, who is a former MLA from Dhuri legislative assembly of Punjab and held the position president of PUCSC in 2006-07.