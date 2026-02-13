AAP stages protests against Bajwa’s casteist remarks against party minister

The AAP Friday held massive protests across the state against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa over his “casteist and derogatory remarks” targeting Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh.

Senior leaders, ministers, MLAs, AAP karyakartas and local residents joined demonstrations in large numbers, raising slogans and demanding a public apology from Bajwa and the Congress leadership, an AAP statement said Friday.

Punjab unit General Secretary Baltej Pannu said, “Partap Singh Bajwa’s shameful and casteist remarks against Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh are not merely an insult to a minister but a direct attack on the entire Dalit community and the hardworking people and labourers of Punjab who earn their livelihood with dignity. We demand that Bajwa and the Congress leadership publicly apologise to the Dalit community and to all hardworking people.”