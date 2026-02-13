AAP stages protests against Bajwa’s casteist remarks against party minister

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The AAP Friday held massive protests across the state against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa over his “casteist and derogatory remarks” targeting Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh.
Senior leaders, ministers, MLAs, AAP karyakartas and local residents joined demonstrations in large numbers, raising slogans and demanding a public apology from Bajwa and the Congress leadership, an AAP statement said Friday.
Punjab unit General Secretary Baltej Pannu said, “Partap Singh Bajwa’s shameful and casteist remarks against Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh are not merely an insult to a minister but a direct attack on the entire Dalit community and the hardworking people and labourers of Punjab who earn their livelihood with dignity. We demand that Bajwa and the Congress leadership publicly apologise to the Dalit community and to all hardworking people.”
The AAP Punjab Unit General Secretary added, “The anti-Dalit mindset of the Congress party has once again been exposed before the people of Punjab. The AAP will not allow anyone to demean Dalits or insult the dignity of working-class people in the state.”
He added, “Partap Singh Bajwa’s language clearly reflects the Congress party’s deep-rooted hatred towards Dalits and its long history of humiliating marginalised communities out of political arrogance. While the AAP believes in governance, education, health, employment and public welfare, Congress leaders like Partap Singh Bajwa remain trapped in a feudal and casteist mentality that Punjab has repeatedly rejected.”
The AAP leader further said, “Partap Singh Bajwa’s remark is also a direct insult to the hardworking people of Punjab, especially band-baaja artists, daily wage labourers and other artists who work tirelessly during weddings, religious events.
Protests were held across Punjab, including large demonstrations in Malerkotla and Rupnagar, where a significant number of residents and band-baaja artists joined AAP leaders and karyakartas in strongly condemning Bajwa and the Congress party’s anti-Dalit thinking.
