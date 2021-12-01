AAP slams Punjab CM Channi for calling Kejriwal ‘kaale Angrez’

AAP national spokesperson and Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha on Wednesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for calling AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “kaale Angrez”.

In a statement released here, Chadha said that the people of Punjab love Kejriwal. “Channi today called popular leader Arvind Kejriwal a ‘black Englishman’. Even before this, they (Channi and Congress workers) used to insult Kejriwal every day. By using such derogatory language, Channi and his associates are insulting all those people, including Punjabis, who like Kejriwal,” he said.

Chadha added, “Today you are calling him ‘kaale Angrez’, yesterday you were saying Kejriwal’s clothes are bad. He is talking about providing the best education, free and quality health services, free and uninterrupted electricity supply and a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to women in Punjab. It is unfortunate that Chief Minister Channi is making derogatory remarks on his clothes and complexion.”