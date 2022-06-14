AAP slams Kiran Bedi over her ‘joke on Sikhs’

The AAP on Tuesday condemned the contentious remark of former Lieutenant Governor and BJP leader Kiran Bedi against Sikhs during her book ‘Fearless Governance’ launch event in Chennai on Monday.

A controversy has erupted after former IPS officer Bedi’s video went viral on social media in which she cracked a “12’O” joke on Sikhs.

Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh condemned BJP leader’s objectionable remarks and wrote on his Twitter handle, “When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought with them and protected the sisters and daughters. It was 12 o’clock when it was time to attack the Mughals. This is the history of 12 o’clock. Shame on the BJP’s cheap mentality leaders who make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect.” Castigating the BJP leader for hurting sentiments of Sikh community, Jarnail Singh said that it condemnable that such a high rank officer, who hails from Punjab, made fun of Sikhs.

Demanding an apology from Bedi, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, “I feel pity at BJP leader if she is not aware of the Sikh history. If she hurt sentiments of the community then it is condemnable.”

Seeking legal action against Bedi, Harjot Singh Bains, Punjab Jails, Mines and Geology minister, tweeted, “Shame on you and your thinking @thekiranbedi. Read about Sikhs & their history and the contribution of Sikhs to India. BJP is factory of leaders having such cheap mind set. Why BJP is silent?.”