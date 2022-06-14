scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

AAP slams Kiran Bedi over her ‘joke on Sikhs’

A controversy has erupted after former IPS officer Bedi's video went viral on social media in which she cracked a "12'O" joke on Sikhs.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 14, 2022 11:31:08 pm
Former Lieutenant Governor and BJP leader Kiran Bedi. (File)

The AAP on Tuesday condemned the contentious remark of former Lieutenant Governor and BJP leader Kiran Bedi against Sikhs during her book ‘Fearless Governance’ launch event in Chennai on Monday.

A controversy has erupted after former IPS officer Bedi’s video went viral on social media in which she cracked a “12’O” joke on Sikhs.

Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh condemned BJP leader’s objectionable remarks and wrote on his Twitter handle, “When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought with them and protected the sisters and daughters. It was 12 o’clock when it was time to attack the Mughals. This is the history of 12 o’clock. Shame on the BJP’s cheap mentality leaders who make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect.” Castigating the BJP leader for hurting sentiments of Sikh community, Jarnail Singh said that it condemnable that such a high rank officer, who hails from Punjab, made fun of Sikhs.

Demanding an apology from Bedi, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, “I feel pity at BJP leader if she is not aware of the Sikh history. If she hurt sentiments of the community then it is condemnable.”

Best of Express Premium
On inflation, how the RBI failed, why it mattersPremium
On inflation, how the RBI failed, why it matters
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...Premium
UPSC Key-June 14, 2022: Why ‘Due Process of Law’ to ‘5G...
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Chandigarh

Seeking legal action against Bedi, Harjot Singh Bains, Punjab Jails, Mines and Geology minister, tweeted, “Shame on you and your thinking @thekiranbedi. Read about Sikhs & their history and the contribution of Sikhs to India. BJP is factory of leaders having such cheap mind set. Why BJP is silent?.”

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement