AAP slams Khaira and Warring for being absent

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Friday hit out at the Congress questioning absence of several of its key members from the special one-day session of the Vidhan Sabha, which passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

“The absence of Congress MLAs especially, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during the voting to pass the resolution about giving Chandigarh to Punjab, is shocking and saddening,” the AAP said in a statement.

It said that both Congress leaders are known for their “big words”, but “when it actually came to stand by Punjab, its people and their rights, both were absent”. “But it seems that Congress and their loquacious leaders can’t see beyond their petty politics,” the AAP said.

Khaira, however, parried the attack explaining his absence in a tweet. “I wish to clarify that after participating in the debate today in Vidhan Sabha on the Chandigarh matter I had to be present in PMLA Special Court of Mohali to attend the ED case date,” he tweeted. “I hope AAP while issuing PR (press release) on this should have taken my view point.”

Khaira said AAP’s press statement was factually incorrect as there was no voting on the resolution. “So where’s the question of me and @RajaWarring1 abstaining?” he asked.