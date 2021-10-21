AAP sees BJP hand in Capt move, says PM propped him

The Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday saw a “BJP hand” behind Amarinder Singh’s decision to float a political party and alleged that the former chief minister is working at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop it from coming to power in Punjab.

In a video message, party co-in charge for Punjab, Raghav Chadha, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all possible efforts to stop the AAP from winning the Punjab Assembly polls next year and forming its government in the state. Amarinder Singh is forming his own party on the instructions of Modiji”.

Chadha also accused the saffron party of “remote-controlling” the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Punjab unit of the Congress to ensure that the AAP does not win the 2022 polls. He claimed that there was a similar effort by the BJP during the 2017 Punjab election and accused PM of “remote-controlling” the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Punjab unit of the Congress.

The AAP is the main opposition party in Punjab.

“Despite working hard for past 5-6 months, BJP, SAD and the Congress are failing to stop the AAP. PM realized that even if these parties work together, they can’t prevent the AAP form forming government in 2022. Then PM gave a green signal to Capt Amarinder for forming a fourth party and the only agenda of these four parties is to not allow AAP to form a government in Punjab,” Chadha claimed.

He claimed that senior Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral and several Congress leaders have in the past accepted in 2017, BJP and the Badals had directed their workers to vote for the Congress to stop AAP from winning the polls.

He asserted that the AAP will form its government in Punjab next year. “Even after coming together, they will not be able to change the mood of the people of Punjab. The people are ready to give their mandate to AAP in the upcoming Assembly polls and make Punjab a prosperous state,” Chadha said.