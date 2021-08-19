Punjab: AAP seeks explanation on Kashmir remarks made by Navjot Sidhu’s advisor

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab co-incharge and Delhi MLA, Raghav Chadha, on Thursday sought an explanation from the Congress leadership over remarks made by Punjab Pradesh Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisor, Malwinder Singh Mali, on Kashmir being an independent country.

Lashing out at Punjab Congress chief, state AAP President Bhagwant Mann also said that the people of the state and the country were hurt by the statements that Sidhu seemingly made against the integrity and sovereignty of the country through his advisors. The AAP leaders warned Sidhu to stop doing politics of polarisation and dividing the country.

Raghav Chadha said even though Sidhu is a part of Congress, the BJP is still in his veins, because the BJP has always been doing politics of dividing the country and Sidhu was adopting the same tactics. He also asked Sidhu whether he does not consider Kashmir as a part of India. “Does he want Kashmir to be given the status of a separate country? Such statements that go against the country do not suit him,” he added.

Seeking clarification from Sidhu, Chadha said that he should apologise to the people of Punjab and the country, because such anti-national statements had hurt their sentiments. The AAP leaders said that Punjab is the land of brave hearts and Sidhu’s statement of making Kashmir a separate country, through his advisor, has insulted the soldiers of Punjab and the country posted at the borders.

They said such remarks against the country and such anti-national thinking had put a question mark on the martyrdom of the soldiers who laid down their lives at India’s borders. The AAP leaders questioned whether the martyrdom of the soldiers did not matter. “The Aam Aadmi Party condemns this type of thinking of Sidhu and the people of the country will never forgive him. He will have to bear the brunt of his narrow thinking and petty politics in the assembly elections next year,” they added.