AAP seeks disclosure of Rs 202 crore for clearing Dadumajra garbage site

Questioning the administration, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sought full disclosure of Rs 202 crore spent on ‘clearing’ the Dadumajra garbage dump, at a press meet held at the party office in Sector-39, on Thursday. On this occasion, Councillor Hardeep Singh Buterla, former Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, party spokesperson Yogesh Dhingra and State Media In-Charge Vikrant A Tanwar were present.

Addressing the press, the councillor raised serious concerns regarding the issue of garbage disposal and the waste management system in the city. He also questions the functioning of the Chandigarh administration and the BJP-led Municipal Corporation.

Referring to a recent report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), he said the administration claims to process 286 metric tonnes of waste daily

However, there is no clear account of nearly 96 metric tonnes, he said. “Where is this 96 metric tonnes of waste going?” he asked.

He also said a few days ago, trucks carrying waste towards Punjab were stopped by Sunny Ahluwalia, AAP leader and Chandigarh co-incharge.

The administration had initially denied this, the councillor claimed. However, the report indicates that the waste is not being properly processed but is instead being dumped at various locations.

He asked, “Is the BJP-led corporation dumping Chandigarh’s waste in other states to evade responsibility?”

Story continues below this ad

Buterla also questioned the expenditure of crores of rupees on this project. He pointed out that the compost being produced contains heavy metals, making it toxic — posing serious health risks such as cancer and skin diseases.

“If the compost is toxic, who allowed its use among the public, and who will take responsibility?” He also highlighted the worsening environmental crisis resulting from the 121 metric tonnes of unprocessed waste dumped daily at the dumping ground.

Party spokesperson Dhingra said the people of Chandigarh were promised for years that the garbage mountain would be eliminated. However, despite BJP mayors ruling for the past 12 years, there has been no substantial improvement.

Dhingra asked where is the rest of the waste going when the report says only 190 tonnes of waste is reaching the site. He alleged that waste is being dumped in low-lying areas across Punjab, Haryana and nearby regions of Chandigarh. He termed this as a blatant misuse of public funds and questioned the justification of spending crores if waste is simply being dumped elsewhere.

Story continues below this ad

Terming this a blatant use of public funds, Dhingra questioned the justification of spending crores if waste is dumped elsewhere.

While Indore eliminated its garbage mountain within a year at a cost of Rs 16 crore, the problem remains unresolved in Chandigarh despite spending Rs 202 crore between 2024 and 2026.

Former Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor also addressed the press and said his residence is near the dumping ground. He alleged that a 20-foot-high wall has been constructed to hide the garbage mountain instead of eliminating it.

For the past 40 years, residents have demanded the removal of the dumping ground but the civic body and the administration misled the High Court and the public, the ex-mayor said. He also mentioned that the court has directed that the waste disposal must be completed by May, 2026.