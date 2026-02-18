Another AAP sarpanch shot dead at wedding in Punjab, cousin injured

SSP Surinder Lamba of Sarhali police station said that the case has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem. (File Photo)

A sarpanch from Thathian Mahantan village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, belonging to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during his cousin’s wedding on Wednesday afternoon.

Harbrinder Singh was attending the wedding at a farmhouse, Sidhu Farm, on the Tarn Taran-Bathinda National Highway when the incident occurred. His cousin Germanjeet Singh, who was seated beside him, was also injured in the attack.

Sources said that when Harbrinder was dancing on the stage in celebration, four men from the crowd opened fire at him. The assailants fired four bullets into his stomach and head killing him on the spot.