Another AAP sarpanch shot dead at wedding in Punjab, cousin injured

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarFeb 18, 2026 06:33 PM IST
punjab police SSP Surinder Lamba of Sarhali police station said that the case has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem. (File Photo)
A sarpanch from Thathian Mahantan village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, belonging to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during his cousin’s wedding on Wednesday afternoon.

Harbrinder Singh was attending the wedding at a farmhouse, Sidhu Farm, on the Tarn Taran-Bathinda National Highway when the incident occurred. His cousin Germanjeet Singh, who was seated beside him, was also injured in the attack.

Sources said that when Harbrinder was dancing on the stage in celebration, four men from the crowd opened fire at him. The assailants fired four bullets into his stomach and head killing him on the spot.

When Germanjeet tried to chase the attackers, he too was shot in the stomach. He was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar in a critical condition.

A police team reached the spot soon after and cordoned off the area. SSP Surinder Lamba of Sarhali police station said that the case has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem. “Teams are scouring nearby CCTV footage for leads,” he said, adding that the accused fled the spot.

Villagers said Harbrinder was an active member of the ruling AAP and a close associate of Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

The incident comes nearly a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jharmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead during a marriage function.

Jarnail Singh had arrived at the venue to attend a wedding when unknown gunmen suddenly entered and opened fire. A video footage retrieved from the wedding hall show two attackers coming from behind and shooting him on the back of the head. The firing caused chaos at the ceremony, with guests scrambling for safety. Later, police arrested two shooters and five other accused.

The killing took place even as the Punjab government is conducting the second phase of its anti-gangster drive, “Gangsteran Te Vaar”.

